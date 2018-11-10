Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.45. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.26 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 250,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,940.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Luzich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

