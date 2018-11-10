Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

FBM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NYSE:FBM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,806. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 47.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 597,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 508,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 286,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 27.4% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

