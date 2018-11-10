Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 274,890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 194,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,099. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.06. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

