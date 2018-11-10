Fpa Funds Trust Sells 110,935 Shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Stock

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ESL opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Esterline Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 213.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esterline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fpa Funds Trust Sells 110,935 Shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/fpa-funds-trust-sells-110935-shares-of-esterline-technologies-co-esl-stock.html.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.