Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Receives News Sentiment Score of -2.64

News headlines about Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Freeport-McMoRan earned a media sentiment score of -2.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the natural resource company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Freeport-McMoRan’s score:

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 21,437,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,813,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Receives News Sentiment Score of -2.64” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/freeport-mcmoran-fcx-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-2-64.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.