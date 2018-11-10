Frenkel Topping Group (FEN) Trading 12.2% Higher

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) traded up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 133,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 25,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory services primarily for personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management and litigation support services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

