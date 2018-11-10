Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 175,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,048 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 343,062 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,152,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $82.39 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

