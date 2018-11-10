Funko (FNKO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Funko had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 2,401,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,958. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,101,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

