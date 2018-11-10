FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

