FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $21.03 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $609.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 423,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.40%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

