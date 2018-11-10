FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health Inc Issued By William Blair (TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of TVTY opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

