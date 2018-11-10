FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Shares of HST opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 513,326 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

