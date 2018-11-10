FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Murphy USA has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Murphy USA by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.