FY2018 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Lowered by William Blair

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

AGRX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.95. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.33.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 76.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,290 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

