FY2018 EPS Estimates for Audentes Therapeutics Inc Decreased by Analyst (BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.82). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,039 shares of company stock worth $2,925,260. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

