FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Increased by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 705.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$17.73 and a 52-week high of C$36.52.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

