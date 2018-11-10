FY2018 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc Lowered by Analyst (GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sinha now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Godaddy stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.84. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Godaddy by 610.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Fund (Gdg) L.P. Kkr sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $264,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $27,227.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,733,727 shares of company stock worth $585,453,642. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

