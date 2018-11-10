FY2018 EPS Estimates for Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Lifted by Analyst

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.80.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,983.40%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

