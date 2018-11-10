FY2018 EPS Estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI opened at $7.02 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -3.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 1,086.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

