FY2018 EPS Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp Raised by SunTrust Banks (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Resolute Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REN. ValuEngine raised Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of REN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.83 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc acquired 445,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $11,953,104.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,328 shares of company stock valued at $73,015. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,074,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

