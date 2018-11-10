FY2018 EPS Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment Corp Lifted by Analyst (SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.39% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.