FY2019 EPS Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Raised by National Bank Financial (PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “C$10.49” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

PEY opened at C$11.16 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$159.81 million for the quarter.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Scott Robinson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00. Also, Director Micheal Macbean acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.13 per share, with a total value of C$242,600.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

