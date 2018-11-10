FY2019 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Lowered by Analyst (SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

