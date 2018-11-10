Gaia (GAIA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. Analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,519.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 237.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 81.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $3,004,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

