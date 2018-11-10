Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.99% of Stratasys worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

SSYS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

