Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $10 Million in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Stock

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 243,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syntel by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Syntel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syntel during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Syntel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Syntel by 11.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNT opened at $40.99 on Friday. Syntel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

