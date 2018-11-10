Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gazprom PAO (EDR) earned a news sentiment score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Gazprom PAO has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $29.70 billion for the quarter.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

