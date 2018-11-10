General Motors (GM) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in General Motors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 9,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.