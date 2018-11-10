General Steel (GSIH) & Haynes International (HAYN) Head-To-Head Contrast

General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Steel and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares General Steel and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Steel N/A N/A N/A Haynes International -6.66% -2.54% -1.32%

Risk and Volatility

General Steel has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. General Steel does not pay a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Steel and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Steel N/A N/A -$789.28 million N/A N/A Haynes International $395.21 million 0.99 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -40.27

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Summary

Haynes International beats General Steel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Steel

General Steel Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the trading of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. It is also involved in the Internet-of-things business. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

