Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Director Sells $18,281.08 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Director David A. Reis sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $18,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David A. Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, David A. Reis sold 55,020 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $91,883.40.

On Friday, November 2nd, David A. Reis sold 19,456 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $31,907.84.

On Monday, October 29th, David A. Reis sold 7,415 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $12,160.60.

On Wednesday, October 10th, David A. Reis sold 3,502 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $5,708.26.

On Tuesday, September 4th, David A. Reis sold 47,755 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $83,093.70.

On Thursday, August 30th, David A. Reis sold 44,975 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $78,256.50.

On Tuesday, August 28th, David A. Reis sold 64,064 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $110,190.08.

On Friday, August 24th, David A. Reis sold 71,070 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $120,819.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David A. Reis sold 47,365 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $78,152.25.

On Thursday, August 9th, David A. Reis sold 101,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $171,372.76.

NYSE:GEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 127,118 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 715.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 713,545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 27.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/genesis-healthcare-inc-gen-director-sells-18281-08-in-stock.html.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.