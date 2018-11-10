Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Director Sells $18,281.08 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Director David A. Reis sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $18,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David A. Reis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 8th, David A. Reis sold 55,020 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $91,883.40.
- On Friday, November 2nd, David A. Reis sold 19,456 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $31,907.84.
- On Monday, October 29th, David A. Reis sold 7,415 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $12,160.60.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, David A. Reis sold 3,502 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $5,708.26.
- On Tuesday, September 4th, David A. Reis sold 47,755 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $83,093.70.
- On Thursday, August 30th, David A. Reis sold 44,975 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $78,256.50.
- On Tuesday, August 28th, David A. Reis sold 64,064 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $110,190.08.
- On Friday, August 24th, David A. Reis sold 71,070 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $120,819.00.
- On Tuesday, August 14th, David A. Reis sold 47,365 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $78,152.25.
- On Thursday, August 9th, David A. Reis sold 101,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $171,372.76.
NYSE:GEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.50.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 127,118 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 715.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 713,545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 27.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.
About Genesis Healthcare
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.