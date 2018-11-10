Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 4,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

YELP opened at $31.93 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.14, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 833.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yelp to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/geoffrey-l-donaker-sells-4000-shares-of-yelp-inc-yelp-stock-3.html.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.