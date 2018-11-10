GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,675.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000687 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 967,605 coins and its circulating supply is 924,887 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

