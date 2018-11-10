Gibson Energy (GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.98.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.54 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.41.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.869999960633486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.00%.

In other news, insider Sean Brown acquired 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,224.06. Also, Director John Larry Festival acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.90 per share, with a total value of C$179,100.00.

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

