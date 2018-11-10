Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) vs. TDK (TTDKY) Critical Review

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and TDK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glassbridge Enterprises $36.50 million 0.05 -$8.39 million N/A N/A TDK $12.00 billion 0.94 $598.70 million $4.73 18.36

TDK has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Dividends

TDK pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Glassbridge Enterprises does not pay a dividend. TDK pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and TDK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glassbridge Enterprises 4.23% N/A -3.47% TDK 5.36% 8.97% 3.91%

Risk & Volatility

Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDK has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glassbridge Enterprises and TDK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A TDK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TDK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of TDK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDK beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers. The Magnetic Application Products segment offers hard disk drives (HDD) heads, HDD suspension assemblies, magnetic sensors, power supplies, and magnets. The Film Application Products segment provides energy devices, such as rechargeable batteries. The Other segment provides mechatronics production equipment, and other products. The company also develops and supplies ASIC products, as well as designs custom IC products. TDK Corporation primarily serves electronics and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. and changed its name to TDK Corporation in 1983. TDK Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

