GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.30 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

