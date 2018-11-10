Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.86% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%.

NASDAQ:ENT remained flat at $$2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 606,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,928. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

ENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

