Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $55.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

