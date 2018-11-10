Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 362,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Debra Coy bought 4,126 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,430 shares of company stock worth $73,830. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.19. Global Water Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/global-water-resources-inc-gwrs-stake-boosted-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.