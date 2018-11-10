Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 52,484 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV opened at $19.37 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

