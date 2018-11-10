Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Insider Sells $626,063.10 in Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $626,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,349.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 460,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 462,526 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Insider Sells $626,063.10 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/glu-mobile-inc-gluu-insider-sells-626063-10-in-stock.html.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.