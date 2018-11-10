GMV Minerals (GMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 57500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.03 target price on GMV Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Project covering approximately 1,845 acres of area located in Cochise County, Arizona.

