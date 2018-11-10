GNC (GNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GNC (NYSE:GNC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GNC had a negative return on equity of 57.85% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GNC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 2,635,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,274. GNC has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNC. Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on GNC in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GNC in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 301.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GNC by 47.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,167,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 702,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in GNC by 33.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in GNC in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in GNC in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

