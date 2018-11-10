Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €240.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €224.60 ($261.16).

ADS opened at €203.90 ($237.09) on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

