Graham (GHM) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $84,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,327.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $189,599 in the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

