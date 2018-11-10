Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.59-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $843-843 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.03 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42 EPS.

LOPE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.40.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

