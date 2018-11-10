Gray Television (GTN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 1,090,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,485. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gray Television by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Gray Television by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gray Television by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

