Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.
Great Ajax stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 48.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.