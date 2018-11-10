Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 48.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

WARNING: “Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/great-ajax-corp-ajx-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32.html.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.