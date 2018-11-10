GreenMed Market Capitalization Achieves $54,762.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market cap of $54,762.00 and $125.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00251158 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.45 or 0.10237177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,219,120 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

