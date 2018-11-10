GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Given $18.15 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.15 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 107 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,226. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

