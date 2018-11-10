Gregory William Freiberg Sells 85,000 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Stock

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) CFO Gregory William Freiberg sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,210,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New Media Investment Group stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. New Media Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.45 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.07%.

NEWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Media Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 608,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

